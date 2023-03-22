Marilyn Jean Petterson Obituary

Marilyn Jean Clifford Petterson, 82, of East Haven, Vermont, passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 20, 2023, after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Marilyn was born Nov. 9, 1941, to the late Benjamin Spencer Clifford and Irene Stella Thibault Clifford in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. She married the late Dale Edward Petterson on April 27, 1963.
Surviving are her three children together with their families: daughter Debra Jean Somers, her husband Sean Somers, their two sons Benjamin Mark James and Jonathon Major James of Lyndonville, Vermont, one great-grandson Mica Reginold Major James; son Douglas Edward Petterson, his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Trojanowski of Bradford, Vermont, two sons Scott Edward Petterson of St. Albans, Vermont, Jarrett Michael Petterson of East Haven, Vermont and Kayleigh Trojanowski of Bradford, Vermont; daughter Dena Marie Sargent, her husband Robert Sargent and their two children Devin Marie Keithan her husband Nicholas Keithan of West Burke, Vermont, Dakota Sargent of East Haven, Vermont.
She is also survived by our lifelong family friends Sharon and Kirwin Flanders of East Haven, their two daughters Lorilee Drown her husband Russell Drown of Danville, Wendy Lee Flanders and her partner Lorena Chavez of Denver, Colorado, along with multiple friends and cousins.
She was predeceased by her infant brother: Robert Lawrence Clifford, born Feb 4, 1949.
Marilyn had many loves, among them were her dogs, going for walks, meeting, and talking to people. She loved to travel and would often take her friend Irene Hartwell and go for rides along with her beloved dogs. She loved watching her grandchildren participating in sporting events or just being around them. Her charm and smile would enlighten those around her.
We want to give a special thank you to the Blue Spruce Home in Bradford for taking great care of our mom at the end of her time with us.
Friends may call on the family from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville, Vt.
Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday June 5, 2023, the Woodmont Cemetery in East Burke, Vt.
Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn’s name to either an animal shelter of one’s choice or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.