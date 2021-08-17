A memorial service is planned for Marilyn Jenkins, a longtime resident of our area who passed away recently in Dubuque, Iowa, to be held at Lyndon Center Baptist Church at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, followed by a potluck-style reception. All who knew and loved Marilyn are encouraged to come, share your “Marilyn stories” & worship together the One who gave her to us and taught us so much through her. Lyndon Center Baptist Church is located at 65 College Road in Lyndon Center, Vt. See Facebook page or call 802-626-9237 for more information.
