Marilyn June (Hatley) Garrow Obituary

Marilyn June (Hatley) Garrow, 85, passed away Dec. 14, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born to the late Robert and Martha (Judd) Hatley on April 28, 1937. Marilyn graduated from McIndoe Falls Academy and then furthered her education at Pierce College.
She was married to Arthur L. Garrow in January of 1959. She taught Sunday School at the United Church of Christ in Cornish the 1960’s & 70’s. Marilyn retired from Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital after 34 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed volunteering at Genesis in Lebanon, where she developed a friendship with a patient who was blind, and was active with the knitting club at Harvest Hill, knitting hats and blankets for the Birthing Center at Alice Peck Day Hospital. She was also a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Guillette, and her husband, Tom, of Canaan, N.H.; a grandson, Daniel Guillette of Hartland, Vt.; great-grandson, Gabriel Guillette Hartford, Vt.; a sister, Rita Stimson, and her husband, Peter; and her dear church family from the First Lebanon Baptist Church, whom she deeply cared for.
Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, husband, Arthur, and six siblings.
Family and friends are invited to Marilyn’s calling hour at the Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, from 3 to 4 p.m. with her funeral beginning at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, every year on December 14th please do a good deed for someone else. Always live your life by the JOY method (Jesus 1st; Others 2nd; Yourself 3rd).
An online guest book is available to leave a message of condolence for Marilyn’s family by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.