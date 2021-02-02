Marilyn Weigel - Obituary

May 23, 1932 – Jan. 26, 2021
Marilyn Charron Weigel, age 88, of Vermont, passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2021, at the Mayo Rehabilitation & Continuing Care with her children by her side. Her passing ended a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Marilyn was born in Lyndonville, the fourth of nine children. She was predeceased by parents Francis and Florence Charron, grandparents Ellen (Grammy Ellen) Fogg and Dale Walter and brothers Dale Charron, Richard Charron at age five, and an infant brother. She is survived by her children: David Weigel and wife Jo Ann of Lake Worth, Florida, Ellen Weigel of Montpelier, Linda Carrier of Barre, and Mark Weigel of Thetford; grandchildren: Brittany Hall and husband Phil—their children Jackson, Lincoln, and Harrison; Brady Weigel and wife Shawna—their children Amelia, Everett, and Iva; Matthew Weigel; Barry Weigel; Tyler Carrier; Danielle Baranowski ; Christopher Weigel; Tanner Weigel; and Cameron Carrier; her siblings: Robert Charron and wife Sylvia, Rodney Charron and wife Joanne, Mary Farino and husband Ben, Dorothy Dudley, Janet Charron, and sister-in-law, Lois Charron; and several nieces and nephews.
Marilyn graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1950 and went on to earn her RN degree in nursing from Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in 1953. She worked as a nurse in the office of Drs. Thompson and Elliott, at the Pine Knoll Nursing Home, at NVRH, and at the Lyndon Town School as a part-time school nurse. Marilyn was able to continue her nursing career well into her 70s.
She will always be remembered as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and sister, as well as a caring nurse who served many people in the Lyndonville community. Marilyn loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and watching her loved ones participate in many activities, especially sporting events. Attending plays, concerts, and listening to music were of great pleasure to her. Marilyn was an avid walker, great supporter of Lyndon Institute, and a faithful member of the Lyndonville Congregational Church. One of her favorite times of year was attending the Charron family reunion.
Services will be held at a later date in Lyndonville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn’s memory could be made to: Lyndon Institute Alumni Association, First Congregational Church of Lyndonville, or Alzheimer’s Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
