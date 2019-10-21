Marion Evelyn Sharik - Obituary

Marion Evelyn Sharik passed away peacefully at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H., on October 16, 2019. She was 93.
Marion was a loving, caring, and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and educator. Marion was fiercely independent.
Marion was born on October 23, 1925, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to Bernice (Lambert) and Howard F. Adams Sr. She was a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon State College. She married Michael Sharik III in 1962 and they enjoyed traveling around the United States. Marion taught kindergarten for over twenty years at the Lincoln School in St. Johnsbury. She also served several years as the school’s teaching principal. Upon retirement, the Shariks moved to Lebanon, N.H.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Michael Sharik III of Lebanon, N.H.; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Michael Paine Sr. of Danville, Vt.; grandson Michael Paine Jr. and his wife, Angela, of Simsbury, Conn.; grandson Gregory Paine and his wife, Megan, of Waterbury, Vt.; and three great-grandchildren: Isabella, Griffin, and Emerson. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Richard E. Peters; her brother, Howard F. Adams Jr.; and her sister, Ruth Gallagher.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. The family will have a private celebration of her life. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Jack Byrne Center for their exceptional care. Donations in her memory can be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03756.
To leave a message of condolence please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.