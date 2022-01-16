Marion Lois Bennett Obituary

Marion Lois Bennett, age 94, of Lyndon, Vt., passed away at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. She had recently resided at Canterbury Inn.
Marion was born on June 19, 1927, in Randolph, Vt., daughter to the late Herbert Harry and Gladys Orilla (Raymond) Carpenter. She married Stanley Bennett in 1945 and had two children: Bruce and Carol. In later years Marion loved traveling with her beloved companion, Frank Penucci, all around the world. She kept time tending to her flowers, miles of walking and going to casinos with Carol. She and her best buddy, Merlyn Courser, who always came to her rescue, were regulars at The Bagel Depot. She loved hearing about Bruce’s travels on his motorcycles.
She is survived by her children: Bruce S. Bennett, Carol (Gerard) Pilette, grandchildren: Brandon (Jackie), Christie & Brian (Tara) Bennett, Gregory (Kate), Melissa & Christopher Roy, Julie Davis, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Bennett, her beloved companion, Frank Penucci, brothers: Herbert and Raymond Carpenter, sister: Elaine Papineau and daughter in law, Shari.
There will be no calling hours. The family will have a private burial at a later date.
