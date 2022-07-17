Marion Mae Goguen, age 72, of East Peacham Road, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., early Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Marion was born on October 28, 1949, in St. Johnsbury, daughter to the late Kenneth Levi and Ruby Jesse (Hutchins) Goslant. She grew up and lived all her life in Peacham. Went to Peacham Academy and graduated from Blue Mountain Union. She raised her family there and had a number of jobs throughout the years that included a Corrections Officer for the State of Vermont, and years as a Security Officer for Lyndon State College and later was a caregiver to her own parents.
Marion worked hard and loved harder. She loved flowers growing up and spent lots of time with her horses and other dear pets. Marion loved all kinds of animals; it was nothing for her to bring home a litter of orphaned skunks or a baby raccoon whose mother was hit on the interstate. Later in life Marion loved antiquing and her grandchildren and grand dogs. Marion really devoted herself to her children and making sure they had the best life she could provide. One thing was for sure, they were loved and raised with great values and beliefs.
She is survived by her three children: Michael McCaffrey (Kristine Brill) of St. Johnsbury; Jenna Goguen (David Helstein Sr.) of Peacham; and Jason Goguen of Danville; a brother, Albert Goslant, Sr. (Janet Paulin) of Maine; six grandchildren: Ian, Aiden & Sarah McCaffrey, Noah Brill, Cooper and Camden Goguen; her grand-dog, Tink; good friend, Ray Letourneau; her dogs and constant companions, Izzy, Booby, and her cat, Sunflower; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Goslant, Jr. and her beloved daughter Shannon McCaffrey.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Peacham Congregational Church, with Rev. Sonia Dunbar officiating. Burial will be private at a later date in the Peacham Cemetery with her parents and daughter.
Memorial donations may be made to the Peacham Fire Department/Fast Squad PO Box 112 Peacham, 05862
