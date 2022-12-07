Marion Randall Dane Obituary

Marion Randall Dane, age 85, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed peacefully at the Pines Health & Rehab in Lyndonville, Monday night, Dec. 5, 2022, with her children and sister-in-law by her side.
Marion was born in Sheffield, Vt., on Feb. 17, 1937, daughter to the late Edward G and Dorothy (Miles) Randall. She was raised and educated in Sheffield and graduated from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1954. The following years she married Richard W. Dane and they shared 29 years at the time of his death in 1984. Marion worked for the VT Department of Health as office clerk and later for Jim Nichol at State Farm Insurance. She enjoyed golfing, knitting, cross country skiing, loved to travel and was a voracious reader. Marion belonged to the Sheffield Federated Church and later to the Congregational Church in St. Johnsbury and the Lyndonville Congregational Church when she moved back into town.
She is survived by her 4 children: Candace Dane and husband, Steven Legge, of Lyndonville, Lori Dane Alexander and husband, Jerry, of Charleston, S.C., Lisa Dane of Lyndonville, Richard E. Dane and partner Tracie Dixon, of St. Albans, Vt., her sister: Brenda Thompson of Berlin, VT, her sister-in-law: Annie Meyette of Lyndonville, 6 wonderful grandchildren: Steven Legge Jr. (Casey), Zachary Legge, Damon Smith (Hilairy), Morgan Smith (Zach Fournier), Aaron Cavazos (Mary), Laura Cavazos, and 5 great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved as well as nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main Street in Lyndonville. The Reverend Carol J. Borland will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 12 p.m. until the time of services on Tuesday.
Burial will take place in May at the Wm. Dexter Cemetery with a private graveside service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pine Health & Rehab designated for Activities, 601 Red Village Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851 or to a charity of one’s choice.
