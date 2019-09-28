Marion Theresa Handy - Obituary

Marion Theresa Handy, age 86, a lifelong resident of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away Sept. 22, 2019 at the Dartmouth–Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was the daughter of Richard Gabriel and Mary Barbara Handy.
Marion attended schools in St. Johnsbury, graduating 8th grade from Arlington School and from St. Johnsbury Academy with the class of 1951. Marion entered the work force early and earned a reputation very quickly for her integrity, resourcefulness, sincerity, and great dedication to serving the public. Marion started her career working in Curran’s furniture store, now Mayo’s Furniture and Flooring. Later Marion became the chief loan officer for the St. Johnsbury office of the Beneficial Corporation, at the time one of the oldest and largest consumer finance companies in the United States. Marion then joined the Citizens Bank (now Union Bank) where she was the chief Loan Officer and Vice President until she retired. Throughout Marion’s years of service, her clients spoke highly of her sense of fairness and decency, her affable spirit, and her uncompromising character. Her rapport with her clients was distinguished by her capacity to be both exacting and yet always compassionate and supportive. Marion’s word was her bond and so her clients felt safe and reassured. Marion earned the high esteem of her colleagues and her clients simply because she was truthful, consistent, able, and always ready to do better. After her regular work day, at night Marion helped her grandmother and uncle at their Midway Drive-In Theater in Whitefield, N.H. Marion was resolute in her commitment to family and community throughout her life. Marion was a devout Roman Catholic and member of the Corpus Christi Parish. She volunteered her time and was a regular participant of The Prayer Chain. Marion also volunteered over several years at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Marion was predeceased by her parents, an infant sister, and her brother, Gabriel Richard Joseph Handy; Eugene Boivin, her brother-in-law and Edward C. Boivin, her nephew.
Marion is survived by her sisters Anne Handy Boivin (Morrisville) and Isabel Rae Handy (St. Johnsbury); Sharon Boivin (niece) and Jimmy Boivin (nephew), both of Morrisville; numerous cousins and aunts.
Marion expressed special acknowledgement of her cousins, family and friends (you know who you are), whose selfless love and loyalty have sustained her in recent years.
A funeral Mass will be said at a later date, to be announced soon.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marion’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org), Good Shepherd School (121 Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819), or Corpus Christi Parish (49 Winter St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819).
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.