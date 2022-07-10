Marion Tillotson Corliss Obituary

Marion Tillotson Corliss passed away on July 4, 2022, at Country Village Center, Lancaster, N.H. She was born on Nov. 29, 1929, in Dalton, N.H., where she was raised and where she attended local schools. Apart from a stint in the U.S. Air Force in California in the 1950s, Marion lived in northern New Hampshire for her adult life. She worked as a secretary for several businesses – most notably, a long association with the Guider family at the Adair estate in Bethlehem. Over the years, Marion was a member of several North Country churches, and she was a person who lived her faith daily and demonstrably.
The daughter of John Tillotson and Hazel (Tillotson) Lewis, Marion was the widow of Lawrence Corliss. Marion is survived by a son, Mark; a grandson, Caleb, and his wife, Audrey; a sister, Polly Cole; a brother, Frank Tillotson; and several nieces and nephews and friends to whom and for whom she was very dear. An older brother, John, pre-deceased her.
Prior to her recent move to Country Village, Marion lived a number of years at the Lane House senior independent apartments in Littleton, N.H. While she was slowed somewhat physically, her keen mind and discerning wit made her a great storyteller and a humorous companion. She spent much of her time knitting, busying herself with on-line activities, reading her Bible daily, and watching her beloved programs on Netflix.
Marion will be cremated, and her ashes will be interred in the Maple Street Ceremony in Bethlehem, N.H., alongside her husband. No memorial service is planned at this time, but a celebration of her life will be held by family and friends at a future date.
The Bailey Funeral Home of Lancaster, N.H., is in charge of her arrangements. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
