Marion Tyler Chamberlin - Obituary

Marion Tyler Chamberlin, 93, of Main Street, Newbury, Vt., died December 16, 2020, at the Atkinson Residence of Newbury.
She was born in Haverhill, N.H., on April 17, 1927, to Russel Parker Tyler and Marjorie Evelyn (Brooks) Tyler. She grew up on Tyler Farm in West Newbury, Vt., and was a graduate of Newbury High School class of 1945. She then went on to graduate with her RN from Mary Hitchcock Nursing School in 1949 and worked for many years at Cottage Hospital where she worked until retirement.
On January 30, 1949, Marion married Irving Wesley Chamberlin of Newbury where they raised their family and lived happily for 60 years. She was an active member of the Newbury Congregational Church and was their organist for many years. In her retirement she worked tirelessly to raise money for the church and the organ restoration fund. She was also a member of the Newbury Women’s Fellowship and the Newbury Women’s group. She also played the piano at group sing-alongs at the OSIP program in Newbury. Besides her gift of music, she was known for her kind and generous spirit, her welcoming visits to new neighbors, her homemade chocolate chip cookies on Halloween, and her pies!
She is predeceased by her husband, Irving Chamberlin Sr.; and infant daughter, Mary Lou Chamberlin; a brother, John Tyler and a dear cousin, Fairie Tyler Atwood.
Marion was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and nana. She is survived and will be missed by two sons: Irving Chamberlin Jr. and wife Deb of Richfield, Idaho, and Bradley Chamberlin and wife Nancy of Greenfield, Mass.; two daughters: Margaret Fitzgerald and husband Tom of Ellenton, Fla., and Marcia Snowdon and husband Dale of Pawling, N.Y.; two grandchildren: Sarah Tompkins and husband Dave of Wingdale, N.Y., and Jonathan Snowdon and wife Dawn of Poughquag, N.Y.; five great-grandchildren: Tyler, Hayden, and Madison Tompkins of Wingdale and Brianna and Avery Snowdon of Poughquag; many step-grandchildren, -great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; along with many loving friends.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be announced in the spring. Burial will be in the Oxbow Cemetery, Newbury.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Newbury, PO Box 165, Newbury, VT, 05051 or to the Francis Atkinson Residence, PO Box 67, Newbury VT 05051 or Bayada Hospice. PO Box 1590, Norwich, VT 05055.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is overseeing arrangements.
