Marjorie A. LaValley Obituary

Marjorie A. LaValley, 102, of Sunrise Acres, Lunenburg, Vt., passed away early Sunday morning on June 25, 2023, at Weeks Medical Center.
Marjorie was born in Lunenburg on Sept. 27, 1920, the daughter of Bert and Dora (Willson) Brown. She attended Lunenburg School and graduated from Goddard Seminary, a private high school for girls. She also attended Goddard Finishing School.
She was a lifetime resident of Lunenburg where she raised her family and worked 42 years for the US Postal Service following her Mother’s example. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, cross stitching, bird watching, and watching the Red Sox and Patriots. Her favorite thing in the world was her family and spending time with them and especially enjoyed watching them play at her camp at the Neal’s Pond. She and her husband built a camp there in the 1950s.
Marjorie was a devout Christian. She taught Sunday School and was a church vocalist. She was also an organist at the Lancaster Assembly of God and served on the board of directors there for several years.
Surviving family members include her children, Bethany Chase of Lunenburg, Marian Bucklin of Lancaster. She also had 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Albert “Abbie” L. LaValley, a son, Bert LaValley, of Wasilla, Alaska and a sister, Marian Streeter, of Lunenburg.
Many of her children’s and grandchildren’s friends were adopted as her grandchildren and everyone affectionately called her “Nan”. She always welcomed them into her fold.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at the Lunenburg United Methodist Church. Reverend Jim Michaels will officiate. Lee Baker of Lancaster will sing. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, S. Lunenburg. Following the burial, a reception will be held at 32 Lake Road, Neal Pond in Lunenburg
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
