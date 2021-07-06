Marjorie Christiansen Obituary

Marjorie Frances Doyle Christiansen, 91, of East St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on July 3, 2021, in Lyndonville, Vt., after a brief period of failing health.
Marge was born on the family farm in Thetford, Vt. on June 8, 1930, the ninth of 14 children of Mildred Judd Doyle and James William Doyle. She began her education at the Millers Run one-room school, graduated from Thetford Academy in 1947, then attended Lyndon Normal School on a scholarship graduating in 1949. She taught elementary school in McIndoe Falls, Norwich, Danville, and St. Johnsbury. She married William Clarence Christiansen on June 24, 1951 in the Fairlee Federated Church. Together they had two sons, Gregory Eric and Scott Karl, to whom she passed the values of hard work and thrift, learned in her upbringing.
Starting when she was in high school, she worked for 11 summers as a pastry cook at the Rutledge Inn in Fairlee, where she met her future husband. Following the birth of her youngest son, Marge became a stay-at-home mom. Later, she worked as an aide in the East St. Johnsbury school and as a substitute teacher. Marge had many interests and hobbies. She was a 30-year member of the Seed and Weed Garden Club and worked for many years developing the perennial gardens at her home. She learned oil painting in college and from her husband’s grandmother Ruth Rutledge. Later she learned wood carving from Dot Orr and participated in many activities in the village of East St. Johnsbury where she and William made their adult lives. She created the floral arrangements for the Third Congregational Church, which she also attended for many years, was an active supporter of Peter and Polly Park, from its beginnings in 1989 and was a member of the Living Strong exercise group since its start in 2000.
She is survived by her brothers: Paul and Richard, her sister: Dorothy, many nieces and nephews, her sons, and her special grand-daughter Erin Frances Christiansen.
Marjorie was predeceased by her husband William in 2014, and by many of her brothers and sisters and their spouses.
At Marjorie’s request, there will be no public visiting hours and services will be private.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Mildred and James Doyle Scholarship Fund at Thetford Academy, 304 Academy Road, Thetford Center, VT 05075.
Her family wishes to thank her neighbors in East St. Johnsbury for their friendship, compassion, and unending support, which helped her to remain living independently after the passing of her husband, and her final caregiver Susie Greaves.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
