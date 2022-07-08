Marjorie E. Clark Obituary

Marjorie (Margie) E. Clark passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022 after battling dementia for the past several years. Margie was living at home in St. Johnsbury up until September of last year when she was moved into Canterbury Inn. She was 83.
She was born May 24, 1939, in Morgan, Vt., the daughter of Harry and Helen (McCabe) Clark. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy class of 1957 and was still able to fit into her majorette uniform at her 50th reunion. She went on to complete cosmetology school and has worked out of her home-based business, Margie’s Beauty Shop for over 60 years. Marge was well-known as providing the best perm in St. Johnsbury. She also worked for local funeral homes and nursing homes providing cosmetology services over the years.
Powder Puff Margie, as she was known by the local racing community, was the undefeated track Champion 1959-1966 at Northeastern Speedway in Waterford, Vt. She was proud of her racing years which paid for her to attend cosmetology school.
Her greatest accomplishment was raising her son Michael as a single mother. She was very proud of his dedication to his community and their shared love of all things fast. She loved her grandchildren Colby and Lily and would regularly attend sporting events and school activities at GSCS. She loved cooking, gardening, and watching the evening news.
She is survived by her son Michael J. Wright, his wife Sarah and their two children Colby and Lily: her brother Richard Clark of Kingsley, Pa., many nieces and nephews, and her life-long friend Diana. She was predeceased by sister Barbara Taylor, and Auntie Wheeler of Lake Seymour where Margie spent many summers as a kid.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CALEX Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 570 St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or Canterbury Inn 46 Cherry St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
