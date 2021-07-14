A graveside service for Marjorie Hunter, formerly of Danville, will be held Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Danville Green Cemetery, Danville, Vermont.
If you wish, you may bring a chair and/or umbrella to the cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Danville Congregational Church following the service to share fellowship and memories, and enjoy a reception of light refreshments.
