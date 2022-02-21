Marjorie (Midge) Rose Dow, age 91, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2022 at her home at Allen Harbor in South Burlington, Vt. Marjorie was born on March 27, 1930 in St. Johnsbury, Vt., daughter of Cora and Archie Dow.
She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Lasalle Jr College in Newton, Mass. Upon graduation, Marjorie worked for radio stations in St Johnsbury and Springfield, Vt. She then moved on to a secretarial position at GE and then a similar position at IBM. She was a member of the North Avenue Alliance Church in Burlington, Vt. The following is one of Marjorie’s favorite sayings: “I am a woman of many moods and they all require CHOCOLATE.”
Marjorie was predeceased by her parents Archie and Cora, sisters Barbara and Dorothy and nephew Douglas Brooks. She is survived by nephews Frank Brooks (Anne), Tom Brooks (Terry), Charles Poole (Kay), Jeff Poole and David Poole.
Sincere thanks to the staff at Allen Harbor, Bayada Hospice, Dr. Karen Sokol and dear friend Judi Needham for their care and support.
A graveside service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in St Johnsbury, Vt. will be held in the spring. Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington, Vt. is assisting with arrangements. Donations in Marjorie’s name can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 36 Central St., St Johnsbury, VT 05819.
