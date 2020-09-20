Marjorie P. Pond - Obituary

Marjorie P. Pond, age 90, of Lunenburg, Vt., passed away of Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Marjorie was born in Littleton, N.H., the daughter of Wilbur and Ruby Parker. She graduated from Littleton High School in 1948 and worked at New England Telephone Company from 1948-1954. She married the love of her life Dale Pond on May 12, 1951 at the First United Methodist Church in Littleton. Dale and Marjorie were blessed with 68 years of marriage.
Marjorie raised her family in Lunenburg. She was an active member of the Lunenburg United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School, worked on pageants, bazars, and church gatherings. Her family was her life. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. Never missing a home game and often traveling to cheer them on. Whether soccer, baseball or basketball, that’s where Marjorie and Dale could be found.
A loving wife and mother, Marjorie enjoyed keeping a daily diary of her family’s events, writing poems and camping at the many campgrounds around New England. She spent time each summer at Old Orchard Beach, Maine with her husband and grandchildren.
Marjorie is survived by three children; two sons, Alan Pond and wife Robin of Lunenburg, Jeff Pond of Gilman; a daughter, Darlene Cloutier and husband Albert of Stark, N.H.; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Dale on May 29, 2019; two sisters, Christine and Charlotte; a brother Wilbur, and her best friend Jo Forrest.
A celebration of life for Marjorie and Dale will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in South Lunenburg.
If you would like to donate in memory or in honor of Dale and Marjorie please to the following website:
https://arpf.donorshops.com/products/Tribute/tributedonation Alzheimer’s Research & Prevention Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.