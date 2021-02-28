Marjorie “Ruth” Cassady Wheeler - Obituary

Marjorie “Ruth” Cassady Wheeler, of Lyndon Center, Vt., passed away at home peacefully the morning of Saturday, February 27, 2021, surrounded by her family, who were by her side throughout the night.
She was born on August 7, 1932, in Waterford, Vt., daughter to David H. and Marjorie (Gray) Cassady; they pre-decease her.
Ruth was the ultimate mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her loving family.
Her sons Paul and wife Jean of North Haverhill, N.H., Mark and wife Liz of Lyndonville, Michael and wife Donna of Lyndonville, and Rick and wife Jodi of Lyndon Center are not only her “kids” but her friends. Judi Wheeler shared her affection as well. Ruth very much loved her grandchildren: Jeremy and wife Heather, Dan and wife Angela, Heidi and husband Adam Choiniere, Riley and his partner Denelle, Michelle and husband Patrick Conly, Derek and wife Kelly, Jordan and husband Eric Larmay, Amanda and her partner Charles McDonough, Ashley and her husband Patrick Ruddy, Drew and wife Kim, Eden, Teagan and Brodie. She also loved her great-grandchildren: Austin, Logan, Mikaela, Oakley, Harper, Colton, Jonah, Maverick, Lucy, Cohen, Caden, Micheal Patrick, and Jorie.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Dick, in 1995.
In 1963, Ruth and Dick established Wheeler Building Materials. The business became their life’s work and passion, although never valued more than their family. The business remains in the family today.
Family was everything to her. She was always visible on the sidelines, stands and theatre seats watching her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play and perform. She wore her heart on her sleeve, and was honest and sincere. She was proud of her roots and the Lyndon community she embraced, and that embraced her. She enjoyed her many summer months spent at Shadow Lake in Glover, and her kids very much enjoyed their time there as well.
Ruth touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
There will be a private graveside service in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to H.O.P.E at 136 Church St. Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.