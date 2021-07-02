Marjorie “Ruth” Cassady Wheeler passed away on Feb. 27, 2021 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Ruth’s Life will take place on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the home of Rick and Jodi Wheeler, 183 Center St., Lyndon Center, Vt. All are welcome to attend.
