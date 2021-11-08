Marjorie Viola (Bishop) Marcy Obituary

Marjorie Viola (Bishop) Marcy passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at her home in St. Johnsbury.
Marjorie was born in Granby, Vermont on Jan. 7, 1930, the daughter of Henry Caleb Bishop and Vera Blanche Shores.
She was raised in Granby, Vermont and attended the Granby School for 8 years.
As a young woman she worked in Lancaster, N.H. as a babysitter and in later years as a dispatcher for Larocque Taxi Service in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Through Marjorie’s love of dancing, she met Kenneth Riley and from their relationship her daughter, Laura, was born.
On Jan. 4, 1952, she married Russell ‘Rusty’ Marcy. They shared 44 years together and had 6 children: Fayette, Henry, Steven, Vicki, James and Harold.
Marjorie brought home a neighbor’s infant daughter, Marilyn, who was raised by her mother, Vera. She is considered a ‘sister’ to Marjorie and her siblings.
The last years of her life, Marjorie, resided with her youngest daughter, Vicki. She enjoyed watching the birds, coloring in adult coloring books, putting together puzzles, and collection hummingbirds and elephants. She was artistic, drawing and crocheting were two of her talents. Many family members and friends were recipients of her beautiful baby sets. She liked going shopping with her great grand daughter and spending summer vacations with another great granddaughter.
Marjorie was called ‘Gram’ by many, young and old, and will be deeply missed.
She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Vera Bishop, her husband ‘Rusty’, a son, Steven Marcy, two sisters: Mary Alice Smith and Helen Sargent and two brothers: Henry Bishop and Harold Bishop.
She is survived by her children: Laura and husband, Jack Crane, Fayette Deth, Henry March and wife, Debbie, Vicki Favreau, James Marcy and companion, Julie, Harold Marcy and companion, Michelle; her brother Lee Bishop; ‘sister’ Marilyn Burke; 24 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A celebration of life is being planned for spring of 2022.
