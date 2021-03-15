Marjorie White - Obituary

Marjorie Ellen (Pilotte) White age 91 of Dalton, N.H. passed away on March 13, 2021 at the Morrison Nursing Home. She was blessed to have resided at Sartwell Place Assisted Living in Whitefield, N.H. for 4½ years. She said many times how happy she was there and how well they took care of her.
Marge was the daughter of Charles and Bertha Pilotte. She was the oldest of 7 siblings and they fondly nicknamed her “sister.” Kenneth Pilotte (predeceased) of Rochester, N.Y., Doris Rainville of Zephyrhills, Fla., Ralph Pilotte of Whitefield, N.H., Janet Hale of St Johnsbury, Vt., David Pilotte of Littleton, N.H., and Carol Lord of Maidstone, Vt.
Marjorie married the absolute love of her life, Ronald White, in 1949 where they first met roller skating at Newell’s Casino in Whitefield. Their wedding vows were said there while wearing roller skates. They celebrated 61 years together.
At the age of 23 Marjorie committed her life to Jesus. As a couple, Marge and Ron spent their life doing God’s work and were concerned about people knowing Jesus as their Lord and Savior. They attended Whitefield Advent Christian Church for many years and helped open “The Coffee House” for the town youth. They pastored every weekend for several years at churches in Newport, Vt. and Beebe, Canada. Marge often wrote the sermons that Ronald preached. They continued to serve the Lord opening an in-home church called Shiloh Church of Faith. Marge had the gift of hospitality. Many people benefited from her meals, desserts, and famous homemade bread. It was a fun and welcoming home. There was always room for one more to join in at the table.
Marge had a gift for writing, the record keeper/secretary/documenter of the family, she always had “paperwork” to do and found joy in working on it. She said she had completed her “paperwork” a week and a half ago.
Striving to provide for her large family Marge had large gardens and could be found spending hours picking buckets of blueberries or digging dandelion greens. In the early years of their marriage Marge and Ron worked for Shepard Vogelgesang a renowned architect on Dalton Mountain. In 1963 they started White’s Septic Service which they sold to their son Joel in 1978. Even during their declining health, Ronald and Marge started a cleaning business. Marge had many homes and businesses as clients and everyone they worked for knew her family from the many stories she told. She so loved her family and finally retired at the age of 79.
They had six children but once they all married, Marge claimed to have 12 children. Celebrating the life of their mom are: Jerry & Laurel White of Jewett City, Conn., Rodney (predeceased) & Cindy White of Loudon, N.H., Cheryl & David Merrill of Littleton, N.H., Joel & Bonnie White of Dalton, N.H., Lauren & Lisa White of Lunenburg, Vt., and Adam & Mary White of Gorham, N.H. Twelve grandchildren and spouses, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren will miss their beloved Gram. Through all of us her legacy of loving God and others lives on.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Morrison Nursing Home, 6 Terrace St., Whitefield, NH 03598. But the best donation you could make is to make Jesus your Lord and Savior. That would be Marjorie’s final wish and joy!
A memorial service to celebrate Marjorie’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.