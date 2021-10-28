Aug. 31, 1941 - May 30, 2020
Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate the life of Marjory Farrow Cassidy.
We will gather together on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Peacham Congregational Church to remember a wonderful mother and friend who is greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories to share. Following there will be a reception downstairs in the church. Masks will be available if desired.
