Marjory Lee Brown - Obituary

June 2, 1942 - Feb. 11, 2021
Marjory Brown was born in Illinois but spent most of her childhood and teaching years in Northeastern Vermont. She taught in the St Johnsbury School District for many years. She was a PE teacher in the Middle School but her greatest love was teaching elementary students and she considered Grade 3 to be the golden age of childhood.
Marjie knew so many people in the St Johnsbury area through her work and her involvement in sports and bowling that she was jokingly referred to as the honorary Mayor. She was able to strike up a conversation and enjoy a joke with everyone she met. Marjie was unstinting in sharing her friendship and support with all. She accepted others without judgment and had the gift of making them feel comfortable.
For many years Marjie lived on Miles Pond in the little house her father built. She loved to be in the water and boating and fishing on the water. In the winter she loved to ski and snowmobile through the many trails near her home.
Marjie spent the last 22 years of her life in Milford, New Hampshire. She worked as a paraeducator for a local district. She was energetic in her retirement and always had many house and yard projects as well as continuing to travel. Marjie’s warm, bubbly manner meant that she could make friends wherever she went.
Marjie leaves behind her sister Dolores Hamlett, her nieces and nephews Kim, Keith, Kelly, Kristen, and Kevin, and her dearest friends and housemates Christine and Julie. Her funloving nature and her kind heart will always be missed and remembered by the many whose lives she touched.
Fly free Marjie Brown, and know you are much loved.
There will be a memorial service later in the spring, in St Johnsbury, Vermont.
