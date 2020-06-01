Marjory Ruth (Farrow) Cassidy - Obituary

Marjory Ruth (Farrow) Cassidy, 78, of Scott Highway, South Ryegate, Vt., died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Marjory was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Aug. 31, 1941 to Theodore G. and Agnes Blair (MacKay) Farrow. She grew up in Peacham on the family farm, was a graduate of Peacham Academy, Class of 1959 and of Champlain College in 1960. On Sept. 23, 1977 she married William “Bill” Cassidy.
She served as the bookkeeper for 13 years at HO Taylor Chevrolet in Wells River, Vt. prior to working along with her husband, running his business, Cassidy Crane Service.
Marjory served the community as a member of the St. Andrews Society, was involved with the Whitehill family reunion, and was active in the Peacham Academy Alumni where she was the secretary of the Peacham Academy Alumni.
She loved life! Family was Marjory’s number one priority. She loved daily contact as well as special family gatherings. She enjoyed horses and dogs. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, reading, tending her flower gardens, picking berries, taking trips, and doing puzzles. She was famous for her sugar cookies and her sugar on snow.
Marjory is survived by her husband of over 42 years, William Cassidy; five children: Michael J. Davidson and wife Debra and their daughter Tonya Bonvouloir; Denise M. Baril and husband Rick and their children, David Burroughs III, Devin Burroughs, Danielle Burroughs, Carson Baril, Noah Baril, and Tristian Baril; Christopher M. Davidson and wife Lori and their children, Mark Davidson, Cooper Davidson, and Camden Davidson; Janice G. Hatch and husband Preston and their children Bradle y Cassidy and Scott Hatch; and Jodi L. Hart and husband Patrick Hart and their children Patrick Hart, Jr. and Courtney Hart; 18 great grandchildren; two brothers, Theodore Farrow, Jr. and Cedrick Farrow; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn Foss.
A memorial service will be held in the Groton United Methodist Church, with a date and time to be published.
A private burial will be in the Peacham Village Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodsville Area Booster Club (WABC), 9 High Street, Woodsville NH 03785.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.