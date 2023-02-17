Mark B. Clements Obituary

Mark Byron Clements departed this world peacefully in hospice, after a serious illness, on February 9, 2023, with his loving wife Cynthia by his side. He now resides in the presence of his Heavenly Father.
Mark was born February 16, 1956, in Hanover, New Hampshire, the third of six children of the late Allen and Ruth Clements. He grew up in Bradford, Vermont. Mark enjoyed all sports but excelled in soccer, playing throughout high school at Oxbow High School and for the University of Vermont, where he served as team captain. After earning a Bachelor of Science from UVM in 1978, Mark worked in insurance for several years before moving out west to Arizona and learning the land surveying business. The job was a perfect fit: outdoor life, camping, traveling, ATVs, casual attire, detailed maps, and lots of math calculations. As Mark continued to learn and grow in the surveying business, in 1990 he established his own company called ‘On the Mark Surveying’ in Show Low, Arizona, which he owned for almost twenty years. In addition to operating his business, Mark devoted much time to his family whom he loved dearly.
While in Show Low, Mark developed a strong relationship with a local pastor and friend, who helped him recognize his calling into ministry. Mark was one of the founders of the New Hope Christian Fellowship in Show Low, Arizona and served there as an Elder and as a Youth Leader for over fifteen years. He earned a degree in Pastoral Ministry from Calvary Chapel Bible College and was ordained as a Pastor in 2005 at New Hope Christian Fellowship.
In 2009, Mark came back to his New England roots to become the pastor of Crossroads Church in Littleton, New Hampshire. Pastor Mark served at Crossroads for thirteen years before recently retiring in January 2023. Over the course of his time as pastor for Crossroads, Mark was involved in many community outreach ministries including: pastoral care for Littleton Regional Healthcare, spiritual advisor for the Pathways Pregnancy Care Center Board, the NCELF (North Country Evangelical Leaders Fellowship), the VT/NH Fellowship of Christian Assemblies, prison outreach at several correctional facilities in the area, the Adult & Teen Challenge drug & alcohol recovery program, and personal mentorship for several men at the White Mountains Recovery Homes.
Mark also spent many years as a youth soccer coach, referee, and board member for the American Youth Soccer Organization. He served as an Assistant Varsity Soccer Coach for both Show Low High School in Arizona (1996-1997) and for Littleton High School in New Hampshire (2014-2016).
Mark loved studying and teaching the Bible, which he referred to as a bottomless well of timeless truth. He was also a student of the Civil War and amassed a sizable Civil War library over the course of his life. Other favorite activities included walks outside with the love of his life, bonfires in his backyard, and spending time with his grandchildren in Arizona and Florida. He planned to take up painting in his retirement.
He is survived by his beloved wife of thirty years, Cynthia Clements of Bethlehem, New Hampshire; four loving sons and their spouses: Matthew Clements and Kelly of St. Petersburg, Florida, Eric Clements and Erin of Mesa, Arizona, Allan Taylor and fiance Cynthia of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Andrew Taylor of Jacksonville, Florida; five cherished grandchildren: Madilyn, Lily, Nora, Josephine, and Casey; five adoring siblings and their spouses: Vicky (Fred) Bailey, Scott (Liu Fang) Clements, Shelly (Boo) Blodgett, David (Donna) Clements, Michelle (Greg) Prososki; and many nieces and nephews.
In his final two weeks at UF Health in Jacksonville, Florida, Mark was visited by all his sons, his daughters-in-law, his sister-in-law, and all his siblings. He will be greatly missed as a husband, father, ‘Grandpa-Grandpa,’
brother, friend, uncle, and pastor – a strong, gentle, and calming presence, never in a rush, who gave so much of himself and touched many lives.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 2:00 pm. at the Littleton High School gymnasium in Littleton, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Mark’s name to Crossroads Church in Littleton, New Hampshire.
