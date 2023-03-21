Mark Burke Bigelow Obituary

Mark Burke Bigelow, 69, of St. Johnsbury and formerly of Londonderry, N.H. and Windsor Locks, Conn., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 19, 2023.
He was born on March 25, 1953, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., to Teresa and Robert Bigelow. He later moved to Windsor Locks, Conn. After graduating from Suffield Academy in 1971, he attended Ohio Wesleyan College.
Mark worked many years at HP Hood in Suffield, Conn. and later in Charlestown, Mass. In 1995, he began working for Maple Grove Farms of VT, retiring in 2018 as Plant Manager.
He was a die-hard Yankees fan and loved the NY Giants. He took great pride in his many gardens and was a Master Gardener. He enjoyed keeping his lawn green and trimmed to perfection on his trusty John Deere mower. Mark was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many trips to NY to fish with his friends and family. He loved to travel to Las Vegas and the Connecticut casinos with his wife, children, and his good friends. He loved playing poker and made many great friends doing so.
Mark leaves behind his soulmate and wife of nearly 48 years, Lillian. He also leaves his children, Lisa Trainor and husband Mike, Brian Bigelow, Robert Bigelow, and Lindsey Bigelow. His very special nieces and nephew, Denise Weaver, Monica Johnson, and Michael Sears and their families. His beloved brother Peter, his wife Lynn and family, his step-mother Barbara Bigelow, many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, in-laws, several step-siblings, as well as many friends. In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by his sister, Ellen Sears.
Mark will be cremated and there will be no services. There will be a Celebration of Life on April 1, 2023 at the Moose Lodge in St. Johnsbury, Vt., between 1-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Red Cross.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
