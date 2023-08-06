Mark David Franko Obituary

Mark David Franko, 61, of Northampton, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in his home, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Lauri A. (Lieberman) Franko. Born in Bayshore, N.Y., he was the son of the late Ernest and Elsie (Scheurich) Franko. Mark attended Lyndon Institute in Lyndon Center, Vt. and he went on to earn his associate degree in architecture from Vermont Technical College, Randolph, Vt. He worked for Holmdel Landscaping, Holmdel, N.J. for 18 years and most recently for Home Depot, Bethlehem, Pa. for 15 years. Mark was a member of the Vermont Civil Air Patrol and enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, canoeing, kayaking and the outdoors.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Lauri, he will be remembered by his children Heather Levitt (Sean Fisher), Jacqueline Levitt (David Musser), Nicholas Franko, and Emily Franko; siblings Guy Franko (wife Katie), Keith Franko (wife Lynn Marie), and Eiric Franko (Angelle Horste), sister-in-law Mickey Kane (husband Louis), sister-in-law Jennifer Lieberman, brother-in-law Scott Granit (wife Dawn), brother-in-law Mark Granit (wife Stephanie); nieces and nephews Oliva Franko, Jonathan Franko, Austin Stowell, Kayla Franko, Thomas Granit, Abigail Granit, Spencer Granit, Hunter Granit, Trevor Granit, Brandon Kane; and his uncle Tom Franko (wife Joan).
Services: A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Brith Sholom Cemetery, 1435 Graham Street, Fountain Hill, PA 18015. Mark’s arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions in memory of Mark may be made to Congregation Brith Sholom, 1190 Macada Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
