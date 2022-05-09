Mark Edward Doucet, 71, originally of Woodsville, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Cottage Hospital.
He was born on July 12, 1950, in Haverhill, N.H. to Lucien and Pauline (McCarthy) Doucet.
He attended and graduated from Woodsville High School, Class of 1968. Following High School, he went to California State University to complete his associates degree.
Mark had joined the United States Air Force from January of 1969 to January of 1975. Following being honorably discharged he went on to work for Southern California Gas Company as a natural gas repairman.
He married the love of his life, Nancy Millette in June of 2009.
He is predeceased by his parents, Lucien, and Pauline (McCarthy) Doucet; and a brother, Kevin Doucet,
He is survived by his daughter, Marie Doucet of Lanring, Kansas; two brothers, Lou Doucet of Lewiston, Maine, Joseph Doucet of Manchester, N.H.; two sisters, Anna Heath of North Haverhill, N.H., Michele Steen of Rockhill, S.C.; and two grandsons, Neil Doucet & John Doucet.
A graveside service for Mark will take place on Wednesday, May 11th at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s cemetery.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
