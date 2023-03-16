Mark F. John Obituary

Mark F. John, aged 68, of Severance Hill Road, Lyndonville, Vt., and life-long Vermont resident, passed at his home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Mark was born on Feb. 11, 1955 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. He was son to the late Fernald Floyd and Cynthia Ann (Drown) John and was a 1974 graduate of Lyndon Institute. Mark worked for JA McDonald for over 20 years and was happiest running his bulldozer. On Sunday mornings, he would always listen to Northcountry Trader hoping to find the next great deal. Mark also loved going to China Moon and his Sunday trips to Walmart with his grandsons. He loved cats, especially his “Mittens” and “Blackie Sue,” and took great enjoyment in riding around in his truck and socializing with all his family and friends around the Kingdom.
Survivors include his children: Sonya Holmes of Lyndonville, Vt., Travis John of Rutland, Vt., Tyler John (Valeska) of San Francisco, Calif., Trevor John (Lexi) of Colorado, and Ryan John of Vermont; his siblings: Steve John of Danville, Vt., Diane Cole (Jeff) of Lyndonville, Vt., Deborah Fuller (Stuart) of East Haven, Vt.; his grandchildren: Solomon Brown (Nidiala), Sierra Rolfe (Luke), Bradyn John, Kayden John, Adeline John, Oliver John; one great-granddaughter: Gracie Before; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland St., St. Johnsbury, VT 0581
