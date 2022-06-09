Mark L. Francis Sr. Obituary

Mark Francis Sr. was born in Lyndon, Vt. on Jan. 24, 1954 to his parents Lawrence and Arlene Little Francis of Sheffield. He lived his entire life in his childhood home in Sheffield. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, May 1, 2022 after fighting a courageous three-year battle with lung cancer. He had recently moved with his wife to live in Massachusetts with their daughter Pam and fiancé Brian after starting hospice care.
Mark is survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginnie) Francis of Sheffield, Vt., his brother Stanley Francis and wife Pat of Lyndonville, Vt., his daughter Pam Henderson and fiancé, Brian Doran of Marshfield, Mass., and was predeceased by his son Mark Francis Jr. of Sheffield, Vt. Mark had six grandchildren that were his pride and joy. Lauren Martin and husband, Jared of Sheffield, Vt., Micayla Francis and her partner Merlin Randall of Barton, Vt., Elizabeth Francis of Quincy, Mass. and Gwen, Vivian and Nick Henderson of Marshfield, Mass. Mark was also an Uncle to Rick Francis and his wife Aimee of Colchester, Vt., Larry Francis of Sutton, Vt. and Dawn Marshall and her husband Peter of Lyndonville.
Mark’s passions in life were his family, cars, hunting and fishing. He had an annual tradition with his brother, Stanley, son Mark Jr., nephew Larry and granddaughter Lauren to go out hunting every November. Mark was a part of the Vermont National Guard for many years along with being a volunteer fireman in both Lyndonville and Sheffield. His lifelong career was always centered around cars. He fixed them, towed them, bought and sold, and raced them at Groveton Speedway and Thunder Road race tracks. He even did car stunt shows with his late son and family friend. In Mark’s later years he began his own taxi business, until he retired three years ago. Mark and his wife Virginia Francis recently celebrated their 49th Wedding Anniversary. Mark was also an avid musician. He played many instruments, but his favorite was singing and playing his guitars.
His family has planned a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 25, at 2 p.m. at 62 Ingalls Lane in Lyndonville. We invite anyone who knew him to come by and share food and stories.
