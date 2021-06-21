Mark Lyle Francis Jr. - Obituary

Mark Lyle Francis Jr. of Sheffield, Vt., passed away unexpectedly at the Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., on June 19, 2021, at the age of 45 with his family by his side.
He was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on April 25, 1976, to Mark, Sr. and Virginia (Coons) Francis.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Patriots football fan. He also had a growing love for the Red Sox baseball team. In his final years he loved driving his ’99 Camaro, screeching tires whenever possible.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Jenny Nelson of Ryegate, Vt.; his 3 daughters, Lauren Martin and husband Jared of Sheffield, Vt., Micayla Francis of Sheffield, Vt., and Elizabeth Francis of Woodsville, NH; his father, Mark Francis Sr. and his mother, Virginia Francis of Sheffield, VT; his sister, Pamela Francis and fiancé, Brian Doran of Walpole, Mass.; nieces, Gwen and Vivian Henderson and nephew, Nick Henderson all of Walpole, Mass.
Mark is predeceased by his grandparents, Lawrence and Arlene Francis and Richard and Margaret Coons.
Calling hours will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main Street, Lyndonville, Vt.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family followed by a celebration of life.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.