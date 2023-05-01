Mark Mitchell Obituary

Mark Mitchell, 68, of Barnet, Vt., passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023 at his son Nicholas’ home with family by his side, after his courageous battle with cancer.
Born on Dec 19th, 1954, to William & Marcia Mitchell in St Johnsbury, Vt.
He attended Littleton Elementary School in Littleton, N.H., Memorial High School in Manchester, N.H. and Daniel Webster College in Nashua, N.H.
He was an activist dedicated to the heartland, focused on Abenaki rights, environmental justice, and indigenous rights. He was appointed as a member to the Vermont Advisory Board by Governor Howard Dean in the early 1990’s with focus on native issues.
During this time, he co-chaired with his wife Michelle the first open public celebration of Abenaki culture in Vermont which was held in Highgate, Vt. in 1993. He along with his wife Michelle and friend Jeff Benay were invited guests of Micky Hart and Bob Weir backstage at the Grateful Dead concert in Highgate, Vt. in 1995.
He was appointed in 2010 by Governor Jim Douglas as the first “Chair” of the VT Commission on Native Americans Affairs under VT statue, amid hopes that it would avoid disputes that paralyzed its predecessors and find a way to allow Abenaki to achieve long-elusive official state recognition. While there was an implicit sense of endorsement in extending his status as Chair, quite frankly, he felt that he had been put in an untenable situation from the onset in that the VT Commission on Native American Affairs had established powers which were illusory. Mark held Native American traditions and rights close to his heart and remained a fierce advocate for Native American affairs his entire life.
He worked with Becket Family of Services and Mount Prospect Academy in NH for over 20 years assisting young adults and families with a focus on fostering an “at promise” versus “at risk” philosophy. Creating a Sense of Belonging, Generosity, Mastery, and Independence were the core valves he brought to the program. He held a passion and gift for helping children and adolescents through crisis. He greatly improved the lives of many young people by providing an avenue for hope and support.
He loved to hunt on the mountain behind his home, as well as fish, camp, and canoe the Connecticut River. Spending time with family and extended family was dearest to his heart. His last months were spent at his son Nicholas’ home, where Mark was able to spend quality time with his beloved granddaughter, who always brought a smile to his face.
He is survived by his two sons: Nicholas, his wife Sarah and granddaughter Ava, Nathan and his wife Makayla, his brother Craig T. Mitchell and his wife, Laura, of Pendleton, Ind., and his sister Diane M. Mitchell and her husband, Richard Zettergren, of Meriden, Conn. Also, Madison Robinson is a very special little friend who spent much time growing up with both Mark and his wife. Madison provided many smiles and fun adventures for Mark and Michelle and it was a true joy for them to watch her grow into the beautiful person she has become.
His first wife, Pamala A Kirby, predeceased him in 1978 and his second wife Michelle Larocque in 2022.
Mark was born with passion in his heart and a personality like none other. His life left an enormous impression on those that were close to him and he will never be forgotten.
He requested that his ashes be buried at Good-Rock Acres in Barnet, Vt. at the convenience of the family.
An online guest book is available to leave Mark’s family a message of condolence by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com
