Mark Molinaroli Obituary

Mark Molinaroli, 42, of Farmer Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. He was the sunshine of his family’s life.
He was born in St. Johnsbury on May 25, 1979, son to Clark and Gloria (Colby) Molinaroli. He was a lovable and fearless child. He attended St. Johnsbury schools.
Mark had a love for Boston sports teams, cats and music. He enjoyed classic 80’s TV and video games.
He is survived by his mother, Gloria; his brother: Dean Molinaroli of St. Johnsbury; his sisters: Karen Molinaroli (Curt Mahlstedt) of Nokomis, Fla. and Lynn Molinaroli of New Hartford, Conn.; his Aunt Sandy (Rossio) Molinaroli and Uncle Bruce Molinaroli of New York City, N.Y.; his Aunt Sheri (Colby) Schenck and Uncle Jim Schenck of Passumpsic; his Aunt Terri (Colby) Eldridge and Uncle Kim Eldridge of Siloam Springs, Ark.; two nieces: Kendra Molinaroli and Sydney Nash; five nephews: Samuel Nash, Noah Nash, Kyle Molinaroli, Carl Molinaroli, Brady Molinaroli; and nine cousins.
He is predeceased by his father Clark in 1999.
He touched the lives of all who knew him over the years, including his many caregivers.
There will be no services at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.