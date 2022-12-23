Mark RS Garfield Jr., St. Johnsbury, Vermont, 38, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
One of Mark’s passions was racing at Groveton Race Track when he was a teenager. Mark also enjoyed working on the farm as a young adult. He really enjoyed the outdoors. He liked fishing and camping. Another hobby of Mark’s was drawing and painting. Over the last few months of his life Mark was working on getting a CDL license. He wanted to drive professionally.
Mark’s loved ones will remember him as someone who always wanted to help people when he could.
He leaves: Cindy Sokolis, mother; Mark Garfield Sr., father; Virginia Tanner, sister; Tyler Garfield, son; Anthony Pizarro, stepbrother; Thomas “Jay” Sokolis Jr., stepbrother; George Makenna the 3rd, stepbrother; Trish Cook, stepsister; Nicole Dumont, stepsister; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Predeceased by: Diane Garfield, stepmother; Thomas Sokolis Sr., stepfather; Sue Garfield, grandmother; Charles Garfield, grandfather; Silas Simpson, grandfather; Priscilla Simpson, grandmother; Charles Garfield, uncle; Tammy Simpson, aunt; and Charlie, a beloved dog.
Thank you to all the people who have helped in the planning of this sad, but important occasion.
A service for immediate family will be held at the Union Baptist Church, Route 5, Waterford, Vt. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.