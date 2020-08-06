Mark Spencer Whitt - Obituary

Mark Spencer Whitt
Mark S. Whitt, age 72, sadly passed away on March 7, 2020, at the Niagara Hospice House in Lockport, New York, following a long battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 11, 1947 in Niagara Falls, New York, and grew up in the nearby community of Ransomville, New York. He is the son of the late Lawrence R. and Marjorie L. (Andrews) Whitt. Mark graduated from the Wilson Central School in 1965, was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and pursued his Bachelors of Arts from the Niagara University in the 1970s. Following his years of service and college, he spent the majority of his professional career employed as a tax assessor in New Jersey. He is survived by his brother David Whitt and is predeceased by his brother Bruce Whitt.
Mark will always be remembered as a true champion amongst long distance swimmers. Although Mark himself was not a swimmer, he had the compassion and fortitude to help those who endured thousands of miles of long distance swimming, in both calm and rough waters, in his faithful blue chinook kayak. Highlights of Mark’s swim support career include In Search of Memphre, the Manhattan Swim, the Catalina Channel Island Swim, the SCARS Swim in Arizona, the Atlantic City Swim, the 8 Bridges Swim along the Hudson River, Kingdom Swims, including Lake Willoughby, Swim the Kingdom Weeks, the St. Vincent Swim Across the Sound Swim and many more. At times paddling through darkness, bad weather and tough water conditions, Mark’s priority was always the safety and well-being of the swimmers. Mark also gave valuable support to swimmers during the two-day ice swim on Lake Memphremagog. Mark’s selfless mission prevailed more than 15 years to provide support to both local, national and international swimmers including, Paula Yankauskas Katie Blair, Amanda Hunt, Moe Segal and Victor Yanessa to name a few. He will be well-remembered by swim event organizers, notably among them Rondi Davies, David Barra and Alex Arevalo (NYOW), Kent Nicholas (SCAR) and Phil White (NEKOWSA swims in Vermont).
Mark lived amongst family and friends in Lewiston, New York, at his family cottage at Otter Lake in Parry Sound, Ontario, Canada, and his home away from home in Groveton, New Hampshire. Mark also enjoyed cross country skiing, fishing, photography, cribbage, Scrabble, dogs, Finger Lakes wine, good food and spending time with friends. A celebration of Mark’s life will be held sometime in in the future given the concerns and restrictions due to Covid19. For further details you can email harvestmoonfarm907@gmail.com.
Mark is sadly missed by many. Donations in the memory of Mark can be made to the Nansen Ski Club (https://skinansen.com/donate-today/) to help rebuild the Historic Big Nansen Ski Jump in Milan, New Hampshire and the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Pool to help support swim lessons for local youth www.stjkiwanis.org.
