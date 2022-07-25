Mark T. Winter Obituary

Mark T. Winter

Mark T. Winter, Lisbon, N.H., left this life on July 20 after a debilitating progression of cancer. Born to Theodore and Emma (Kovacs) Winter in September 1950, the first of their three sons, Mark grew up in Passaic and West Patterson, N.J. – attending school, marching in drum corps, and exploring an interest in chemistry, mechanical construction, and art that eventually led to a career in photography.

After graduating at West Patterson, he studied with and became an assistant to noted photographer Dorothea Kehaya in NYC. He served in the Naval Reserves, and in the mid-1970s followed his love of skiing to northern NH where he worked snowmaking at Bretton Woods, patrol at Lyndon Outing Club, and skied every chance he got. He also established himself as a commercial photographer with a studio above Main Street, Littleton; known for weddings, business photography, and portraiture, he worked in large and medium format film, processing negatives and prints himself in his commercial darkroom. For a decade, Winter chronicled productions and events for the Weathervane Theatre as their company photographer. But his real love was his non-commercial black and white art photography in the style of Weston, Adams, and others. Along the way, Mark installed satellite dishes and had a video store in St. Johnsbury, Vt. In May 2005, he married Lyn O. McIntosh, and moved his photography to Winter Studio & Gallery in Lisbon.

