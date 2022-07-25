Mark T. Winter Obituary

Mark T. Winter, Lisbon, N.H., left this life on July 20 after a debilitating progression of cancer. Born to Theodore and Emma (Kovacs) Winter in September 1950, the first of their three sons, Mark grew up in Passaic and West Patterson, N.J. – attending school, marching in drum corps, and exploring an interest in chemistry, mechanical construction, and art that eventually led to a career in photography.
After graduating at West Patterson, he studied with and became an assistant to noted photographer Dorothea Kehaya in NYC. He served in the Naval Reserves, and in the mid-1970s followed his love of skiing to northern NH where he worked snowmaking at Bretton Woods, patrol at Lyndon Outing Club, and skied every chance he got. He also established himself as a commercial photographer with a studio above Main Street, Littleton; known for weddings, business photography, and portraiture, he worked in large and medium format film, processing negatives and prints himself in his commercial darkroom. For a decade, Winter chronicled productions and events for the Weathervane Theatre as their company photographer. But his real love was his non-commercial black and white art photography in the style of Weston, Adams, and others. Along the way, Mark installed satellite dishes and had a video store in St. Johnsbury, Vt. In May 2005, he married Lyn O. McIntosh, and moved his photography to Winter Studio & Gallery in Lisbon.
Semi-retired, Mark closed the studio and remained active in the community: elected to Trustee of Trust Funds, served as ballot clerk, active with Lisbon Arts Gallery, and Board member of Lisbon Main Street, Inc. His gardening was legendary, spreading to enthusiastic canning and cooking. When he wasn’t trying to create perfect pizza dough or fine-tune one of his vehicles, Mark and his ever-present pup, Mars, would patrol the neighborhood on foot for multiple daily outings dispensing jokes and gregarious conversation with everyone he met.
Mark is survived by his wife of 17 years, Rev. Lyn O. Winter; her sons Royce McIntosh of Missoula, Mont. and Maxwell McIntosh (Tiffany Vitkofsky-McIntosh), and granddaughter Lexus McIntosh, all of Lancaster, N.H.; brother Todd Winter of Clifton, N.J. and niece Rea Winter of Brooklyn, N.Y., as well as cousins and a wealth of friends. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Chris Winter.
A Memorial Service and Celebration will be held on Monday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. at Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 49 So. Main St., Lisbon.
Mark was grateful for each and every caregiver he encountered, as well as the support of neighbors and friends. In lieu of flowers, gifts to any local nonprofit serving your community would be in the spirit of Mark’s engaging interest in others.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.