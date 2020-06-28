Marlene Merle Taylor - Obituary

Marlene Merle Taylor, 87, of Lackey Hill Road in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Marlene was born in Barton, Vt., on April 17, 1933 to Clarence Ezra and Emma Etta (Taylor) Ash. She attended local school and graduated from Lyndon Institute, Class of 1951. On November 29, 1952, Marlene married Don Stanley Taylor. The couple raised their children on the Gray Farm off Pleasant Street Extension. While the children grew up, Marlene worked as a proofreader for The Caledonian-Record and then worked for St. Johnsbury Trucking in records for over 25 years. Marlene and Don shared 63 years together until Don’s death in 2015.
Many people called Marlene “Grammy.” She loved children and loved taking care of children. She was the “best mother-in-law,” always there with love and support. Marlene enjoyed going dancing with Don at the dance hall, snowmachining, and camping. She loved to get in the car and take off driving – she would be gone for the day. She also enjoyed long walks, many of them in the cemetery. While in the hospital, Marlene decided she wanted a new pocketbook, even though she had a box full at home. She loved that new J.C. Penney pocketbook!
Survivors include her two sons: Steve and wife, Andrea, and Terry and wife, Kathy, all of St. Johnsbury; a “son-in-law”: Lynn Knights; three grandchildren: Jill Dargie, Christopher Taylor, and Timothy Taylor; and 8 great-grandchildren: Riley, Sophia, Brody, Renee, Kaiden, Evan, Rhys, and Joslyn.
Marlene was predeceased by her daughter: Diane Dargie; and siblings: Clarence Ash, Marvel Kittredge, and Muriel Nutter.
There will be a Graveside Service for both Marlene and Don on Thursday, July 2, 2020, 1 p.m. at William Dexter Cemetery in Sheffield, Vt., with Ann Hockridge officiating.
Donations in Marlene’s name can be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice (161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819) whose staff, especially Terrie Therrien, were so helpful and there for Marlene.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.