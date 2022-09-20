Marlene Santina Gallinelli, 86, of Littleton, N.H. died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Littleton Regional Hospital following a lengthy period of failing health. Marlene was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 1, 1936, to Grace Tidswell and Aldino Santina.
The family moved often following parental circumstances that brought her to Miami, Florida where she attended Coral Gables Senior High and discovered the passion of her life, horses. She became a very accomplished equestrian and won the Florida State Open Hunter Horse championship at the incredibly young age of 15! Her slight build and athleticism as a teenager were a perfect fit for training as a jockey and learning horse care.
She studied Physical Education at Springfield College whereupon the Gilman family asked her to move to Gilman Vt., to manage horses in their stables and teach riding. She soon met the quite large Gallinelli family, including Bill whom she married and enjoyed years of many sporting activities with many families and friends of Gilman.
Through other family circumstances, her father sent her 10-year-old brother Paul to Gilman to live with her, which delighted her immensely. Gilman was and is a small village in population, but there were three families in particular that accomplished so many activities for their children and many relationships were forged. The generations continue in their remembrances. Skating rinks, ski tows, swimming ponds, baseball diamonds and more that were year-round recreation for all.
She particularly enjoyed the hunting camp that Bill built for the families to enjoy. She became an avid deer hunter with her 30-30 and had her share of bagging deer as much as her male family.
Paul graduated from Littleton High School and college, moving to California to pursue an illustrious career. She was always so proud of all his accomplishments.
She went on to develop a career in banking encouraged by her friend Loretta Silver starting at Littleton National Bank, from the bottom up, excelling in finance and customer service through several bank mergers. When Lafayette National Bank offered a new service and established a Trust Department, she became a Trust Officer and enjoyed several years of service retiring from the then Indian Head Banks Inc. During her banking career she was always promoting activities and was very active in establishing bowling teams, golf teams, celebrations, holidays, parties and more. She was always close to all her banking friends from top to bottom throughout her career and beyond.
Marlene took up golf seriously at Bethlehem Country Club, encouraging many of us to join the ladies league. She fervently studied all the PGA players and tournaments to develop her swing and all aspects of the game, particularly putting. She became an incredible putter throughout her golfing life. She served the BCC Ladies League as a President, and many years as its Treasurer, playing in every tournament enjoying the successes with the not-so-much as well. She joined the New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association playing every Tuesday at rotating courses, enjoying much success and awards along with what golf gave her. Her brother Paul treated Marleen to the best golf courses in California, as well as Scottsdale, Arizona. It was always a dream come true for her and her love of golf.
She was an ardent and keen gambler that loved establishing and participating in pools of all sports and contests.
Marlene particularly loved community service. She was an ardent volunteer for many causes and financially supported many needs when they became noticeable, especially to friends and associates. As a community businesswoman, she served on the Board of Directors of the Littleton Chamber of Commerce and as its president in 1987. That was the year that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Rotary clubs may not exclude women from joining Rotary. She found a member who was willing to present her as a member of the Littleton Rotary and created quite a stir. Many of the members were not ready or prepared to accept this, including some of her best friends and co-workers in banking. Better heads prevailed and Marleen became the first woman in Littleton’s Rotary Club. She contributed much service to the club on several committees, served on the Board of Directors but would not accept an office. She became a Paul Harris Fellow, one of the highest achievements that supports the Rotary Foundation internationally. Her greatest achievement was serving on the committee of the newly established Charitable Foundation, though she was not welcomed by the chairman who did not want her valuable input to interfere with the already established criteria. She did not budge. Years later, she was recognized and honored for her role in the establishment of the Charitable Foundation by the original chair. Her other work included the Annual Rotary Auction to raise monies for the Foundation, back when the auction was held on a Saturday on the local radio station. The set-up demanded many workers, counters, runners, and bookkeepers among the club. She led the charge and was adamant that all Rotarians were not to bid on the donated annual membership to Bethlehem Country Club because she would outbid them. Over the years, she paid dearly for her annual membership, but she always looked at the cause and effect of her contribution.
Marlene was a very opinionated, stubborn, and forceful woman but could be the best friend one ever had, and she had many. As one of her best friends among leading businessmen said on her passing, “She was a kick-ass woman, and I loved her!”
She was predeceased by her husband, Bill Gallinelli, several family members, as well as many adoptive close families of Gilman families over the years. She is survived by her brother, Paul Santina and wife Lyn of Scottsdale, Arizona.
A Committal Service of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster, New Hampshire, conducted by Father Britto. A luncheon reception will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Maplewood Resort and Golf Course in Bethlehem for those who wish to share stories of Marlene’s favorite things: Golf, and more. There are plenty to regale many.
Paul and Lyn would like to thank North Country Home Health and Hospice and special friends for all the care and support provided during Marlene’s prolonged health issues, especially for care given by her neighbor John Izzo, who saved her from a violent death from a serious home accident this past year. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Youth Golf Programs in Marlene’s memory at Bethlehem Country Club thru the Bethlehem Recreation Department at 2155 Main St., Bethlehem, NH 03574 and/or the Maplewood Golf Club at 2691 Main St., Bethlehem, NH 03574. Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Littleton. To view Marlene’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
