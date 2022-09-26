Martha Kathryn (Shields) McConnell Obituary

Martha Kathryn (Shields) McConnell, (affectionately known to many as Marty), 75, peacefully passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, following significant health issues. Born on June 20, 1947, in Barnet, Vermont, Martha was the youngest of seven children born to Virgil and Agnes (Wilson) Shields.
Martha grew up in Peacham and Groton and graduated high school from Peacham Academy. She attended Thompson Nursing School in Brattleboro, Vermont and New Brunswick Bible Institute in Hartland, New Brunswick. After graduation, as a young woman, Martha moved to St. Johnsbury where she worked at Brightlook Hospital and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. She also worked as a surgical nurse at the oral surgery practice of C. Ronald Spaulding in St. Johnsbury.
On April 18, 1987, Martha married her lifetime love, David McConnell at Union Baptist Church in St. Johnsbury. Throughout their marriage Dave and Marty served together in camp ministries in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas, Rumney, N.H. and most recently at Singing Hills Christian Center in Plainfield, N.H. While Dave ran the kitchens’ cooking and baking operations, Marty helped him with other kitchen and dining duties, as well as housekeeping duties at these camps. In 2018 Dave and Marty retired from camp ministry and moved in with Marty’s sister, Anna Mae, at her home in High Manor Park in Waltham, Vt. Not long after, Anna Mae was diagnosed with cancer and Marty became Anna Mae’s primary caretaker until shortly before her passing last year. Unfortunately, Dave’s and Marty’s “golden years” were cut short when Marty was diagnosed with cancer and heart issues earlier this year.
In earlier years she attended the Groton Church and Union Baptist Church, and most recently Victory Baptist Church in Vergennes.
Marty’s faith was the most important part of her life. Having trusted Jesus Christ as her Savior early in life, her love for Christ and faithful walk with the Lord was evident in so many ways. Martha truly exhibited the biblical qualities of the fruit of the spirit (love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control). She had a quiet spirit and oftentimes kept her opinions and feelings to herself. She was one to show concern for the needs of others first, while often keeping her own needs silent. Despite failing health and associated pain, she handled her illness with dignity and never wanted to be a burden to anyone. She felt at peace with God throughout these past many months.
Marty was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Agnes Shields, her siblings (Paul, Anna Mae, Wilson, John, Arthur & Kenneth) and sisters-in-law, Arlene, Evelyn and Ruth.
Martha is survived by her devoted husband David McConnell, two sisters-in-law, Carol Shields and Marlene Shields, many nieces and nephews and countless friends and acquaintances made over the years of service in church camp ministry.
A memorial service will be held Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 862 U.S. Route 7, Vergennes, Vermont.
Memorial contributions can be made to Victory Baptist Church, PO Box 160, Vergennes, VT 05491 or to Singing Hills Christian Camp, 71 King DR, Plainfield, NH 03781.
