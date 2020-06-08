Martha Leavitt Sanborn - Obituary

Martha Leavitt Sanborn, age 75, passed away peacefully June 2, 2020. She was born Feb. 11, 1945 in Colebrook, N.H., to Henry and Wiletta Leavitt. She graduated with her Bachelors of Science in 1966, from the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing in Boston, and had a long career in the nursing field.
She is predeceased by her brothers Claude and Richard and sister Faith. She is lovingly survived by her two daughters, Kathy Sanborn of Sebago, Maine and Michelle and husband Colin Fucci of Waterford, Vt., and her three grandchildren Zachary, Shea and Jacob Fucci; sister-in-law Marion Levitt and nephew and nieces. A small service will be held at a later date at the Colebrook Village Cemetery in Colebrook, N.H.
