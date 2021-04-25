Martin Aloysius Joyce IV - Obituary

Martin Aloysius Joyce IV, age 53, of Route 5, West Burke, died unexpectedly at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Friday, April 23, 2021, of heart failure.
Marty was born in Neptune, N.J., on July 19, 1968, son to Dr. Martin A. Joyce III, and Therese Antolawitz Joyce. He grew up on the Jersey Shore. He received a BA in Political Science from the University of Georgia at Athens. He worked as bartender most all his life and was a huge computer geek. Marty loved his dogs and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Patricia “Patty” (Geary) Joyce of W. Burke, his parents, Martin and Therese of Easton, Pa., his paternal grandmother: Dorothy Ketterer of Bradenton, Fla., step-son: Colin Hoffman of Colonie, N.Y., grandson: Christopher Joseph Hoffman, 2 sisters: Erin Barresi and husband, Franco, of Reisterstown, Md., Elizabeth Packard and husband, Michael, of Phoenixville, Pa., his best friend, Ted Malia of Albany, N.Y., and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Marty’s life will be held this summer on the Jersey Shore. There will be no Calling Hours at this time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
