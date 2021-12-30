Martin D. Raymond Obituary

Martin D. Raymond, age 71, of Mt. Hunger Road, Lyndonville, Vt., died at his home Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021.
Marty was born in Bennington, Vt., on Nov. 4, 1950, son to the late George A. and Patricia (Martin) Raymond. He grew up in Bennington and went to Bennington Catholic elementary and graduated from Bennington High in the Class of 1968. He proceeded to Lyndon State (NVU) and graduated with a BA in 1979 in Sociology and Geology. His career pursuits led him into social work where he continued in the field for the remainder of his life with the Vermont State Employees Association and after retirement from Vermont Associates for Training and Development. Marty always had an interest in computers and solving technical problems, was a devoted Star Trek fan that enjoyed several other sci-fi programs. He also spent many years volunteering flipping burgers at the Lyndon Outing Club. Marty was a very devoted father whose greatest adventure was a cross country road trip with his boy. He doted on his grandchildren and loved his pond. He was always the first one in the spring and the last one in the fall to jump in.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Elizabeth Lane Raymond of Lyndonville, his son: Jacob M. Raymond, wife Tiffany and grandchildren: Kolbie L. Raymond and Kohlten L. Peterson of Rainier, Wash., grandchildren: Madeline Elizabeth Raymond, and Ethan M. Raymond of Alpine, N.Y. and their mother: Theresa Mathews. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Paul & Amanda Lane of Sutton, Vt. plus three nieces Kelly Lemieux and Sarah & Michelle Lane.
Marty was also predeceased by his parents Pat and George and brother: Darrell Raymond in 1977.
There will be no services or calling hours at this time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at Elizabeths_lsf@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.