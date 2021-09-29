Martin Grenier Obituary

Martin Eric Grenier, 55, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Sept. 26, 2021, at his home.
Martin was born in St. Johnsbury on Dec. 19, 1965, to Robert and Colleen (Dickey) Grenier. He attended local schools and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1983. He went on to Springfield College. In 1991, Martin married Veronica Robb. He worked as a Drug and Substance Abuse Counselor.
Martin enjoyed listening to old school music, going for slow rides, and sitting around the fire. He was a New England Sports fan, cheering them on with an ice cold Budweiser. He could be found playing a good game of cribbage or pool, or participating in a poker tournament, maybe even playing hacky sack, all the while “ragging” on friends and family. Martin was always there to lend an ear and a hand to all, offering guidance and support to all who were in need. His children were his world. Family was very important to Martin, there was little more that mattered to him than his children. He loved fishing with the family, watching his children play sports, spending time in the back yard with his kids throwing the baseball or a football, and spending time with his grandchildren. Whether being led around by Evelyn, or taking long walks collecting stones with Gabe, his time with them was precious.
Survivors include his wife: Veronica Grenier; his two sons: Lucas, and Samuel; a daughter: Jessica and her partner Brian Labonte; his two grandchildren: Gabriel and Evelyn; his brother Gregory Grenier; and his extended family the Pezdirtz’ and Labounty’s.
He was predeceased by his parents: Robert and Colleen Grenier; and a sister: Lori Berge.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, 4-6 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at saylesfh.com.
