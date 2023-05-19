Martin J. Fortin Obituary

Martin J. Fortin, 64, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home with his wife, daughters, and sisters by his side.
Martin was born in St. Johnsbury on June 19, 1958, to Reginald and Virginia (Cormier) Fortin. He attended local schools, was a member of the Catholic Central Class of 1972, “the class that should have been,” and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1976.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years: Betsy Fortin of St. Johnsbury; two daughters: Jocelyn M. Vanasse and husband Jon of Irasburg, Vt. and Jennifer McKinney and husband Steve of Concord, N.H.; a daughter-in-law: Nicquelle Timson and husband Shawn; a brother: Mark Fortin; three sisters: Michelle Noyes and husband Dennis, Monique Fortin, and Marci Northrop and husband Jim; six grandchildren: Lincoln Joseph, Brenna Rose, Phinehas, and Gloria Elizabeth (GEM) McKinney, and Lydia Marie and Gregory Jon Vanasse; and several very special nieces and nephews including his “fourth daughter” Denelle Noyes.
He was predeceased by his parents: Reginald and Virginia Fortin; and two brothers: Maurice Fortin and an infant, Marcel Fortin; and his son: 2nd Lt. Joseph D. Fortin.
Martin/Dad/Papa, You loved BIG! Your motto was Faith, Family, Friends & Flag and you lived by it. Your presence was large with your loud voice, constant conversation, your laugh and your hugs. You never met a stranger. You were such a great storyteller and so knowledgeable. Your memory was unmatched, remembering details about EVERYTHING. You were the “paint whisperer” and the “king of custom mix,” who loved your customers deeply! You were so generous with all you had to give, even til the end.
You loved your Peanuts characters, your Bruins and your 49ers. You loved dancing, bowling, learning about history, red roses and your coins. You loved eating red licorice, doing puzzles with your grandkids, making tourtières with your mother and all our family traditions.
Lakeside Camping (IP) was your favorite place on earth, where you saw eagles flying over, reminding you of Joe. You loved your conversations at the fireplace, morning coffee at the picnic table, playing horseshoes and cribbage, and getting out to the water to float. You loved seeing the next generation of campers, especially watching your grandchildren up to camp.
Your wife, three children and their spouses, and six grandchildren were your heart and soul, and we will miss you. Love, your “B”
A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Fr. Lance Harlow, will be celebrated on Monday, May 22, 2023, 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury. Burial will be private for the family.
Memorial donations in Martin’s name can be made to “Catholic Central Class of 1972” payable to Good Shepherd Catholic School, 121 Maple St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819, Or “The Joseph Fortin Memorial Fund” c/o Community National Bank, 857 Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.saylesfh.com
