Martin Lomasney
Marty passed away peacefully in Linda’s arms on April 17, 2020 after a period of declining health. He leaves his wife, Linda Norcross-Lomasney; his sons Benjamin Lomasney and Matthew Lomasney; his grandsons Killian Lomasney-Bourque and Jakob Lomasney. He leaves his sisters Nan Lack and Helen Hedeman; his nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind Linda’s family and so many friends near and far. He loved each of you!
There will be no calling hours. A private burial will happen in time. In Marty’s honor, make a donation any way you wish.
Turn up the music, he’s at peace…
