Martin M. Thoma Obituary

Martin M. Thoma, 89, of Bethlehem, N.H. – loving Father of Christina Frasier, (son-in-law) Chris Frasier, youngest son, Josef Sveda, eldest daughter Kristina Fields, eldest son, Michael Thoma; Grandfather to six grandchildren: Jolan Frasier, Thoma Frasier, Harper Dragon-Sveda, Tyler Dewsnap, Emily Dewsnap, and Eric Dewsnap; brother of Christopher Thoma and the late Peter and Hans Thoma – passed away peacefully with family by him on April 15, 2022, in the early morning hours.
Martin was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Fitchburg, Mass., the son of Fred and Magda (Gminder) Thoma. In his early years he worked for the Fitchburg Yarn Company then transitioned into the insurance business until his retirement at age 50. After many years of vacationing in Franconia and Sugar Hill, N.H., Martin eventually moved permanently to the White Mountains in the early ’80s where he resided with his family in Bethlehem, N.H.
Martin loved adventure and all that went with it. He loved to ski, hike, and work outside in his flower beds surrounding himself with nature. Martin possessed a talent of making friends everywhere he went including all wildlife but especially birds. He enjoyed people, great conversation and broadening horizons of those he loved. Martin believed in giving back to his community and did so for every town he resided in.
It is Martin’s wish that no service be held. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the New Hampshire Audubon Society on Martin’s behalf. (603) 224-9909
