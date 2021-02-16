Martin ‘Marty’ Parks - Obituary

Martin Charles Parks, 83, of New Boston Road in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his home with his wife at his side.
Martin was one of 12 children born to Myron and Bertha (Bishop) Parks. He was born in Concord, Vt. on March 14, 1937 and attended East Concord School. He served six years in the Army. While living in Wallingford, Conn., Marty worked as a machinist at Pratt & Whitney. On Dec. 27, 1958, he married Claire Faye Newell. The couple shared 61 years together.
Among Marty’s interests were hunting, fishing, and boating. He liked driving to Vermont, going to yard sales, picnicking, and doing outside work at his home. He also enjoyed getting together with family and playing music with family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife: Claire Parks of St. Johnsbury; a brother-in-law: Che Newell and his companion, Leann, of St. Johnsbury; three sisters-in-law: Elaine Nicholls and Shirley Newell of St. Johnsbury, and Sonya Mayhew of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents: Myron and Bertha Parks; an infant daughter: Tina Louise Parks; 11 siblings: Leeton, Lester, Howard, Foster, Dean, Natilie, Bea, Hilda, Ialee, Millie, and Ceal; and five brothers-in-law: Wayne, Muss and Joe Newell, Chippy Mayhew and Stanley Nichols.
A graveside service at St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery officiated by John Sleeper will be scheduled in the spring.
Memorial donations can be made to Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
