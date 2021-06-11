Martin Parks passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. A graveside service at St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery officiated by John Sleeper will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at noon. We do ask that you follow social distancing guidelines. Sayles Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
