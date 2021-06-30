Marty Frizzell - Funeral Service

Marty Frizzell
Oct. 2, 1959 — April 1, 2021
On July 10 at 11 a.m., Marty Frizzell’s funeral will be held at the Christ Episcopal Church in Island Pond. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery and then a Celebration of Life at the American Legion.
Updated: June 30, 2021 @ 8:47 pm
