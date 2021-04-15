Marty Frizzell Obituary

Marty Frizzell, of Island Pond, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2021 after a brief illness. He was a loving and devoted husband, a caring father and grandfather and a friend. He was many things to so many people but to many, he was simply “Our Marty.”
Marty graduated from North Country High School in 1977. Soon after he enlisted in the United States Navy serving as a Gunner’s Mate aboard the USS Arthur W. Radford. In 1980, Marty became an “Emerald Shellback,” a Navy ceremonial honor held for sailors who cross the Prime Meridian while on duty. Marty proudly talked about this achievement and his travels across the world while reminiscing about his service in the Navy. However, for Marty, his greatest achievements were yet to come.
One April while on leave, Marty attended a dance at the American Legion in Island Pond where he rekindled an old friendship with a girl named Sandy. Their friendship actually began when they were five years old but life took them on different adventures until it brought them back together on this night. They were married soon after and never looked back for 39 wonderful years.
Marty had a passion for the outdoors, conservation, and wildlife. He earned a degree in Natural Resources Management from New Hampshire Technical College, where he met his life-long friend Matt Sweeney. He went on to become a surveyor with Holden Engineering in Concord, N.H. before returning home to Island Pond with Sandy to raise their two children, Brittany and Fraser. Marty’s passion for the outdoors can be traced back to his childhood summers on Lake Seymour swimming, fishing, and having adventures with his friends. It was on Lake Seymour where he would meet his best friend, Phil Adams. This would be a friendship that would continue for years to come, both on the lake and in the woods each fall. Marty loved being in the woods; his knowledge of forestry and wildlife was vast and he enjoyed teaching others about the wonders of nature. If there was one gift Marty gave to this world, it was passing this passion along to his children. A sense of adventure, a love for nature, but above all else a genuine kindness for others will be Marty’s legacy.
Many knew Marty for his work as the Chief Operator of Brighton’s Water and Wastewater treatment facility employed by Piscataqua Environmental Services of Rochester, N.H. It was not uncommon to see Marty around town, chasing down a pump station alarm, stopping to talk with a local resident to help them in any way he could or even sneaking a morning breakfast sandwich in town. He was proud of his work and he cared deeply for his community. In his life, Marty was the Chairman of the Island Pond Select Board, a Brighton Elementary school board member, an active member of the Brighton Post 80 American Legion, a proud volunteer at the Brighton VFW, a member of the Christ Episcopal Church, and even a little league baseball coach.
Marty loved to dance whenever or wherever. He enjoyed winter trips to Attitash where he and his family enjoyed Nordic and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and later in hiking Tuckerman’s Ravine with Sandy. He loved spending time with family on a walk through the woods, laughing with his friends at hunting camp, and chatting with just about anyone. Helping others is what brought Marty great joy. He was always in the pursuit of learning new things. Marty loved to draw and made cards for others. He made gift boxes from lilac branches, used wildflowers and plants from gardens to make medicinal tinctures, and even recently taught himself to play the Woodrow Upright Dulcimer.
With great sadness, Marty’s passing leaves behind:
Wife, Sandy Webb Frizzell of Island Pond, Vt.
Daughter, Brittany Frizzell and her children Finnigan and Ophelia Goulet of Island Pond, Vt.
Son, Fraser Frizzell and his wife Alyssa and their daughter Isla of Cambridge, Vt.
Pet and loyal companion, Tucker
Father, Kenneth Whitehill of Morgan, Vt.
Sister, Sharon Podlich and husband Chuck of Orondo, Washington and their children Allison Harkey, Hannah Poush, Laurel Podlich and Noelle Evans and their children.
Brother, Randy Frizzell and wife Pam of Delaplane, Virginia and their children Eric, Ryan and Kyle Frizzell
Sister- in-law, Sharon Webb Patenaude and her husband Rene of Newport Center, VT and their children Shawn and Jason Patenaude, Celine Patenaude Cote and their children.
Sister- in-law, Susan Webb of Island Pond, Vt.
Brother- in-law, James Webb of Island Pond, Vt. and his children Ashlely and Jimmy Webb and his son.
He is predeceased by:
Mother, Carlisle Simons Frizzell Whitehill of Island Pond, Vt.
Father, Marshall Ray Frizzell of Woodstock, Vt.
Grandparents: Arthur and Eva Frizzell of Woodstock, Vt.
Grandparents: Kenneth and Dorothy Simons of Island Pond, Vt. & Lucian and Grace Whitehill of Morgan, Vt.
At this time, due to COVID, a funeral and celebration of Marty’s life are planned for a later date for all to attend. For now, as we bear the sadness of Marty’s loss, we find small moments to smile while thinking of him. Maybe it’s the thought of his grin, those red cheeks, and that infectious laugh. Perhaps it’s a brisk morning fishing during ice-out weekend, waiting for that first tug on the pole. A slow drive up Route 111 on a sunny day while looking at the treetops surrounding Lake Seymour, or maybe it’s the tranquility of a walk through the woods while listening to the birds chirp. Whatever it is, that smile, that moment, that’s how we will remember our Marty.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, VT 05855 or the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
